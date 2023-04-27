Fox News Host Rips LA Times Reporter For Giving White House ‘Heads Up’ On Question Before Press Conference

Fox News host John Roberts ripped a Los Angeles Times reporter Thursday over a reported “cheat sheet” President Joe Biden had during a press conference.

“Typically, if there’s a big press conference, not necessarily a two on two like yesterday, they’ll do almost a murder board with the president, to anticipate literally every question that comes out of a reporter’s mouth,” Roberts said to guest co-host Aishah Hasnie. “So, your goal during these news conferences is to try to find the question they have not prepared for and stump the president, if you will. I’ve covered presidents going all the way back to Clinton and would never, ever tell them what I was going to ask at a press conference.” (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Confronts Pete Buttigieg, Who Then Takes Picture Of Reporter)

WATCH:

“If I did, I would be rightly raked over the coals by my employer,” Roberts, who previously worked for CBS and CNN and was Fox News’s chief White House correspondent during the Trump administration, said.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich called the cheat sheet “an obvious heads up” in a report preceding Roberts’ comments.

President Joe Biden was photographed Wednesday holding what appeared to be a “cheat sheet” that had a photograph of Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian and a question similar to one she asked during Biden’s press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

“I don’t work often at the White House but when I do fill in for Jacqui [Heinrich] or Peter [Doocy], there have been occasions where the White House staff will come by booth by booth and ask are you interested, what topics are you interested,” Hasnie said. “We never hand over any questions word for word, but I think it’s fair and easy to tell what we are going to ask.”

The Los Angeles Times denied that Surbamanian gave the White House the question she would be asking beforehand.

