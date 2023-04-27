Biden Had Cheat Sheet Listing Journalist’s Name And Question During Press Conference

President Joe Biden’s cheat sheet had a prewritten question written from a journalist at Wednesday’s joint press conference.

A photographer caught a picture of the cheat sheet as the president held a press conference alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in the White House rose garden. The sheet included a prewritten question from Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian and a photograph of her.

“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” the question read next to her photograph.

The quote from Subramanian was labeled “Question #1,” indicating that the president should call on her first, the outlet reported.

The president stuck to the script by calling on Subramanian first. The LA Times reporter asked Biden, “Your top economic priority has been to build up U.S. domestic manufacturing in competition with China, but your rules against expanding chip manufacturing in China is hurting South Korean companies that rely heavily on Beijing. Are you damaging a key ally in the competition with China to help your domestic politics ahead of the election?”

Another note card in the president’s hand listed the names of administration officials in the order of their remarks. (RELATED: Biden Has A ‘Naughty List’ For Christmas And Apparently The Daily Caller Is On It)

A handful of White House reporters told the Daily Caller they were “disgusted” by the president using an approved list of ten pre-selected journalists during one of his rare press conferences in November. The conference consisted of around 100 reporters from a variety of questions, with many not being granted to ask a question.

In June 2022, the president held a note card instructing his every move in the format of bullet points at a press conference. The instructions appeared to have read, ““YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” “YOU take YOUR seat,” “Press enters.”