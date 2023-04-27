McCarthy Says DeSantis Should ‘Sit Down And Negotiate’ With Disney To End Political Feud

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California said Thursday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida should “sit down and negotiate” with Disney to end a political feud.

“Why wouldn’t you sit down and negotiate and talk?” McCarthy asked during a Thursday appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “If there’s differences, you can always find ways that you can solve this problem. If you think that the only action is to go to court, I believe that’s [the] wrong place instead of solving it.” (RELATED: ‘Thank Every Republican’: McCarthy Takes Victory Lap Over Passage Of Debt Ceiling Bill)

WATCH:

Disney and the Florida governor have clashed since DeSantis signed parental rights legislation in March 2022 over the company’s opposition. DeSantis also approved legislation that ended Disney’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney reportedly attempted to undermine with last-second agreements.

Disney filed suit against DeSantis over the legislation that ended the company’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District Wednesday. The litigation was filed after the company reportedly tried to undermine the legislation DeSantis signed.

“This is a big employer inside Florida. I think the governor should sit down with them,” McCarthy added. “I don’t think the idea of building a prison next to a place that you bring your family is the best idea. I think it’d be much better if you sat down and solved the problems.”

DeSantis floated the idea of building a prison near Disney’s theme parks April 17, while unveiling legislation to counter Disney’s efforts to maintain control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the Guardian reported.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley also took aim at DeSantis, suggesting that Disney might want to move to her home state of South Carolina.

McCarthy also had advice for Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“At the same point, if you’re going to be a large employer inside this state, you should also abide by the rules and run your business and don’t think you should get into politics,” McCarthy said.

DeSantis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.