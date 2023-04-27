Oregon Politicians Urge Officials To Declare ‘Fishery Resource Disaster’

Oregon members of Congress and Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek urge the U.S. Department of Commerce to declare a “fishery resource disaster,” which would prompt immediate federal aid.

Kotek on April 21 requested assistance in response to the National Marine Fisheries Service expecting to close all Oregon commercial ocean fisheries for Chinook salmon through August of 2023, the governor’s office wrote in a statement.

“This fishery provides significant commercial, recreational, and economic benefits to Oregon,” said Kotek. “Salmon are also highly valued by Oregon’s Tribes for cultural, subsistence, and economic benefits.”

Today, @noaafisheries recommends roughly $6.3 million in new and continuing funding for

state and tribal projects through the Species Recovery

Grants Program. Includes funds for white #abalone and Chinook #salmon! https://t.co/29jY7aYulF — NOAAFish_WCRO (@NOAAFish_WCRO) April 12, 2023

Oregon members of Congress wrote a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on April 17, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden writes in a press release. Pacific commercial salmon fisheries are expecting an 82 percent loss in value, compared to the five-year average.

“The value of salmon to Oregon cannot be overstated,” members wrote in the letter. “The challenging impacts of climate change, increased drought, changing ocean conditions, and critical habitat loss complicate the recovery of salmon populations along the Pacific Coast.”

Democratic California Lieutenant Gov. Eleni Kounalakis also wrote a letter to Raimondo asking for aid. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration wrote in a press release that difficult environmental factors, such as wildfires and droughts, are responsible for harming the salmon’s habitat.

“Countless families, coastal communities and tribal nations depend on salmon fishing – it’s more than an industry, it’s a way of life. That’s why we’re requesting expedited relief from the federal government,” said Newsom. “We’re committed to working with the Biden Administration and Congress to ensure California’s fisheries aren’t left behind.”

Rimando previously approved disaster declarations for fisheries, saying, “These determinations are a way to assist those fishing communities with financial relief to mitigate impacts, restore fisheries and help prevent future disasters.”