Fox News Ratings Rapidly Decline Amid Tucker Carlson Exit

Fox News’ 8 p.m. hour has faced an exodus of viewers in the aftermath of Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s unexpected departure from the network.

Carlson’s first replacement host, Brian Kilmeade, performed better earlier in the week, netting 2.59 million viewers Monday. However, he suffered a significant viewership decline Tuesday, managing only 1.7 million viewers. By Wednesday, Kilmeade netted just 1.3 million, while MSNBC host Chris Hayes notched 1.38 million viewers the same night. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence, Goes Live With Statement On Social Media)

Fox News averaged 3.25 million viewers in the same time slot with Carlson at the helm. Carlson’s show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” was the second highest-rated show on cable news, only behind Fox News’ “The Five.”

Fox News lost to other 8 p.m. cable shows in the 25-54 demographic. MSNBC and CNN drew in 167,000 and 139,000, respectively. Fox News drew in 124,000 during the same hour.

JUST IN: Fox News ratings slump below MSNBC’s during Tucker Carlson’s old timeslot. pic.twitter.com/lBjxaKrJo9 — Trending 911 🌐 (@911NewsBreaks) April 28, 2023

The viewership slide has Fox News reportedly facing their worst non-holiday primetime ratings since 9/11.

Newsmax, a Fox News competitor, has seen their ratings increase in the aftermath of Carlson’s departure. Eric Bolling’s 8 p.m. Newsmax show brought in 562,000 viewers Tuesday. Boling earned 146,000 viewers a week earlier.

Tucker Carlson broke his silence Wednesday in a video that netted 62.7 million views, more than the entirety of Fox News’ programs.