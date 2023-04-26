BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence, Goes Live With Statement On Social Media

Former Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson broke his silence after leaving Fox News in a social media message.

He began by highlighting how many “genuinely nice people” who “really care about what’s true” live in America. Carlson then pivoted and spoke about how “unbelievably stupid most” television debates are. He called them “irrelevant” and said they “mean nothing” in the long run.

“The undeniably big topics — the ones that will define our future — get virtually no discussion at all,” Carlson said. “War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It’s been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media,” Carlson said.

“Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That’s a depressing realization but it’s not permanent. Our current orthodoxies won’t last, they’re brain-dead, nobody actually believes them,” he continued.

He closed his statement with a hopeful message for viewers. “When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them, shrink and they became weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe, truth things prevail,” Carlson stated.

“As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon,” he concluded.

Carlson and Fox News agreed to part ways on Monday, with Brian Kilmeade and other replacement hosts temporarily taking over his 8 p.m. slot. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Seen Publicly ‘Howling In Laughter’ Despite Corporate Media Attempt To Destroy Him)

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Carlson’s show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” was Fox News’ most popular program and the highest-rated cable news show. His sudden departure drew a fierce reaction from conservatives who felt blindsided by Fox News’ announcement.