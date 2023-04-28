Harrison Ford Details How His Near-Fatal Plane Crash Is Mirrored In ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Harrison Ford revealed that his new role in the “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923” mirrors his real life and has forced him to re-live his near-fatal plane crash.

The legendary actor described the similarities between his life and the script he was given for “1923.” “When the scripts were coming, I was struck by how many major moments in my character’s life had a substantial and not coincidental shadow of the same things in my life,” Ford told People. He spoke of a scene in “1923” where his character is seriously injured, and drew parallels to his real-life. “I watched a rehearsal with a stand-in being brought into the kitchen, and Helen coming in, sweeping everything off the counter, taking command…” he said. “Even when I talk about it now, it emotionally relates to the airplane crash I had and what my wife went through,” Ford said to People.

Harrison Ford on How the ‘Shadow’ of His Near-Fatal Plane Crash Hung Over His 1923 Character’s Story https://t.co/KZQNyJfcGE — People (@people) April 27, 2023

That wasn’t the only example from the spinoff that echoed his real-life moments. Ford explained that he sees himself in Jacob Dutton — the “1923” character that he plays.

“There have been five or six of those kinds of things that have shown up in the script, and it’s really quite remarkable,” Ford told People.

Ford is known for his love of flying, and has survived a few plane crashes when planes he was piloting came down. The 2015 crash was an especially terrifying one for his family, according to People. During that incident, the famous actor’s vintage aircraft suffered engine failure, forcing him to make an emergency landing at a golf course near the Santa Monica airport, according to People. (RELATED: Al Pacino Says He Gave Harrison Ford A Lifelong Career By Turning Down ‘Star Wars’ Role)

Harrison Ford kept two foster dogs after 2015 plane crash because his family required emotional support: ‘We needed them more than they needed us’ https://t.co/YMZwgQcvYE pic.twitter.com/poVw16vJ8I — Tande (@tanndde) April 23, 2022

“There’s something that feels bigger than myself, and it’s great to be able to serve these ideas,” Ford said, as he recalled the crash and the other similarities between his new role in the Yellowstone spinoff, and his actual life-experiences.