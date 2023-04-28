Texas Police Arrest Man Who Reportedly Returned To A Date After Allegedly Killing Fake Parking Attendant Over $40 Scam

Houston police arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of an allegedly fake parking attendant who reportedly scammed the suspect out of $40.

Erick Aguirre and his unnamed date were approached by the alleged victim, Elliot Nix, who claimed to be a parking attendant, NBCDFW reported Thursday, citing a probable cause affidavit. The purported attendant allegedly charged the couple $40 for parking; however, a restaurant employee told the couple Nix was scamming them, according to the outlet.

ARRESTED: Booking photo of Erick L. Aguirre, 29, now charged with murder in this fatal shooting of a man on April 11. More info: https://t.co/HjrRguxTgP#hounews #OneSafeHouston https://t.co/ND4BQ9HExs pic.twitter.com/6nqcLj0a1g — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 26, 2023

A witness reportedly saw Aguirre grab a pistol from his car and take Nix out of view. The witness heard a gunshot and then saw the suspect “nonchalantly walking back to his car with the gun in his hand,” NBC reported. Aguirre then went back into the restaurant and continued his date, according to the affidavit cited by outlet. (RELATED: Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Family Over A Ball In Florida)

Aguirre’s date was unaware of his alleged actions and was told Aguirre only “scared” Nix, NBC reported, citing the affidavit. The couple allegedly went to a different restaurant after Aguirre suggested going somewhere else.

“She knows that he was upset, and he went after the person that allegedly scammed them, but they went to have dinner, and at some point, the defendant said he was uncomfortable with the restaurant and they left,” the date’s attorney, Rick DeToto, told local outlet KPRC.

The date contacted law enforcement after police released photos of the couple, NBC reported. “She wanted to do the right thing. She wanted to make sure that she came forward and told the police what she knew,” DeToto told KPRC.

Aguirre, 29, has been charged with murder in connection with the April 11 incident, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department. Nix was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not file any charges against the date, according to the press release.