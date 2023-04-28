Politics

Trump Unleashes New Nickname For Joe Biden During New Hampshire Speech

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump unveiled a new nickname for President Joe Biden during his Thursday speech in New Hampshire.

The Daily Caller flew with Trump to Manchester, New Hampshire, on his first trip to the state since launching his third presidential bid in November. Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, national polling shows. (RELATED: Trump Makes First Iowa Stop For 2024 Campaign, Announces Leadership Team)

During his speech, Trump mentioned Hillary Clinton, saying he no longer will be calling her “Crooked Hillary” and instead will be using the word “Crooked” to describe Biden.

“I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton,” Trump said. “I’m gonna give her a new name. I don’t know like maybe ‘Lovely Hillary’ or ‘Beautiful Hillary,’ but I’m going to retire the name ‘Crooked’ so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he’ll be known from now on as ‘Crooked Joe’ Biden.”

During Trump’s speech in Manchester, he announced his leadership team, which includes 50 members of the legislature that the campaign says is a full 25% of Republicans in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. (RELATED: Trump Details Endless Legal Fights In Primetime Mar-A-Lago Address After Indictment)

After Trump’s speech, he stopped at a famous diner by the name of the Red Arrow, where he greeted supporters, signed hats and ordered a Trump Tower burger, which they named after a burger he ordered while campaigning in 2015.