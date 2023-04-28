Trump Unleashes New Nickname For Joe Biden During New Hampshire Speech

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump unveiled a new nickname for President Joe Biden during his Thursday speech in New Hampshire.

The Daily Caller flew with Trump to Manchester, New Hampshire, on his first trip to the state since launching his third presidential bid in November. Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, national polling shows. (RELATED: Trump Makes First Iowa Stop For 2024 Campaign, Announces Leadership Team)

During his speech, Trump mentioned Hillary Clinton, saying he no longer will be calling her “Crooked Hillary” and instead will be using the word “Crooked” to describe Biden.

“I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton,” Trump said. “I’m gonna give her a new name. I don’t know like maybe ‘Lovely Hillary’ or ‘Beautiful Hillary,’ but I’m going to retire the name ‘Crooked’ so that we can use the name for Joe Biden, because he’ll be known from now on as ‘Crooked Joe’ Biden.”

WATCH:

NOW: Trump gets into motorcade from Trump Force One in New Hampshire. Headed to speak in Manchester. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Vs4VgkwSSL — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

Trump is in the building. This is where he will be speaking. Large crowd of supporters here in Manchester, NH. I am told there was a ton of people outside trying to make it in. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/0ZAoWo8Od9 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

The crowd awaiting Trump to take the stage here in Manchester, NH:@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/OrXKwDxEzg — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

Trump posing on stage with NH’s victory team. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/BBWmwtcHfc — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

NOW: Trump greets supporters after his speech. Signs hats, shirts, etc. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/eOOUjdzQGo — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

NOW: Trump boards Trump Force One after his Manchester, NH speech: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zBjaJTTq6S — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

During Trump’s speech in Manchester, he announced his leadership team, which includes 50 members of the legislature that the campaign says is a full 25% of Republicans in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. (RELATED: Trump Details Endless Legal Fights In Primetime Mar-A-Lago Address After Indictment)

After Trump’s speech, he stopped at a famous diner by the name of the Red Arrow, where he greeted supporters, signed hats and ordered a Trump Tower burger, which they named after a burger he ordered while campaigning in 2015.