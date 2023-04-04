Trump Details Endless Legal Fights In Primetime Mar-A-Lago Address After Indictment

MAR-A-LAGO — Former President Donald Trump broke his silence for the first time since being indicted Tuesday during a primetime Mar-a-Lago address, where he detailed the endless legal battles he is facing as a 2024 presidential candidate.

Trump started off his speech railing against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, just hours after he was arraigned in New York City. Earlier, Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to which he plead not guilty to all charges. (RELATED: Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Charges, Indictment Unsealed)

Trump entered the packed ballroom at his Florida club, where he previously announced his 2024 presidential campaign, to a roaring crowd and took the stage to chants of “USA.” He began his speech by going after Bragg and saying he “never thought anything like this could happen in America.”

Trump also called Bragg a “criminal,” saying he “illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information, for which he should be prosecuted, or at a minimum, he should resign.”

He appeared to mostly stick to the script, reading his speech off of the teleprompters in front of him.

“The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” Trump said during his speech, before going into the list of legal fights he is facing in other states.

One of the other investigations Trump mentioned is from Special Counsel Jack Smith who is looking into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. He also mentioned New York State Attorney General Letitia James‘ investigation into him and his business as well as the Georgia grand jury‘s investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: ‘Tiny D Is Good’: Trump Weighs In On Reported DeSantis Nickname, Says He’d Be Working At Pizza Hut If Not For Him)

This is a developing story. More information will be added.