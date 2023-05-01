‘Completely Tapped Out’: Lightfoot Says City Can’t Handle More Migrants, Worries They’re Not ‘Getting Screened’

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pleaded with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday not to send more migrants to the city due to lack of resources and concerns the migrants are not being screened.

Lightfoot sent a letter to Abbott on Sunday ahead of the end of Title 42 begging for the state to stop sending migrants, arguing there is a lack of resources. She doubled down Monday on CNN.

“We are completely tapped out. We have no more space, no more resources, and frankly, we’re already in a surge,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve been seeing over the last week 200-plus people coming to Chicago every single day. We call them walk-ins, because they’re not coming on buses, but they are coming on planes from San Antonio. And we’re very concerned because they don’t seem like they’re getting screened at the border.”

“We’ve seen people coming with serious medical issues,” she added. (RELATED: ‘Brace For F*cking Impact’: Border Agents Are Being Told Very Little To Prepare For The End Of A Major Trump-Era Order)

Title 42 is a public health expulsion order invoked by former President Donald Trump during the pandemic which allowed agents to expel migrants under the guise of a public health emergency.

Abbott has been sending migrants to Democrat-led cities such as New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago in a bid to highlight the dire issue. Chicago has received more than 8,000 migrants since Abbott began his work, according to Lightfoot’s letter.