Ocasio-Cortez Will Not Challenge Gillibrand For Senate In 2024, Spox Says

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will not be challenging New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in 2024, her spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesperson told Politico that she is “not planning” on a Senate run, as many have speculated on the possible primary challenge.

“She is not planning to run for Senate in 2024,” Hitt said. “She is not planning to primary Gillibrand.” (RELATED: Lee Zeldin Says AOC Running Against Gillibrand Could Have A Secret Silver Lining)

In early April, former Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said on “Fox & Friends” that if Ocasio-Cortez challenged Gillibrand, a Republican would likely win in the general election. (RELATED: Another Democratic 2020 Hopeful Backs Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal)

Ocasio-Cortez said in April that she would potentially aim for a “higher office” at some point.

“There’s a world where I’m here for a long time in this seat, in this position. There’s a world where I’m not an elected official anymore. There’s a world where … I may be in higher office,” Ocasio-Cortez told Politico.

Gillibrand announced her third reelection campaign in January.