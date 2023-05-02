‘A Recipe For Disaster’: Transgender Influencer Says Children Should Not Transition In Interview

Transgender social media influencer Kelly Cadigan took aim at policies that promote gender transitioning for minors in a Tuesday interview with the New York Post.

Although Cadigan, a transgender person that identifies as female, underwent sex change procedures at 15 years old, the influencer believes gender dysphoric youth should wait until age 18, according to the interview.

“I really think to be making these life-altering decisions, you should be 18 years of age,” Cadigan said to The New York Post. “We get kids going on these drugs with permanent changes for their bodies that they’re never going to be able to fix.” (RELATED: Dylan Mulvaney Wants Misgendering To Be Illegal)

The influencer, however, told the New York Post that the current cultural landscape has changed in ways that are not healthy for children. Cadigan claimed that schools have an influence on how children perceive their gender identity and that the visibility movement around transgenderism has had negative effects on society.

“Back in the day when … a little boy said he felt like a girl, that stuff wasn’t being taught to them in schools like it is nowadays,” Cadigan said.

“We have so many kids that are going to school, learning these things, and thinking they’re trans or non-binary,” the influencer added. “I really think the visibility movement has just kind of backfired.”

Cadigan told the New York Post that the current climate is a “recipe for disaster” which ultimately results in many children regretting their decision to undergo sex changes and eventually detransitioning.

In a March video on TikTok, Cadigan went viral and sparked backlash for claiming that children should be protected from sex changes.

“If you want to call me a conservative, call me a conservative, but I believe in protecting children,” Cadigan previously said, Daily Mail reported. “The age in this country that you can consent to medication is 18 years of age, I feel like that’s how it should be with hormone replacement therapy.”