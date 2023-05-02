Dylan Mulvaney Wants Misgendering To Be Illegal

An old clip of Dylan Mulvaney saying he thinks it should be “illegal” to use the wrong pronouns is recirculating on social media.

The video from Oct. 2022 shows Dylan groveling about how a conservative journalist referring to Dylan with “him” pronouns is practicing bad journalism.

My favorite comment was Megyn Kelly tweeting, “Move to Canada, Dylan. You’ll love it.”

Move to Canada Dylan. You’ll love it. https://t.co/lxO4H8ywF4 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 28, 2023

It’s so true. If you want the federal government to pander your irrational feelings, move to Canada.

