Truck Hauling One Million Bees Crashes On Florida Interstate, Causes Swarming Chaos

A truck carrying roughly a million bees crashed into a semi-truck in Duval County, Florida, on Interstate 10, releasing thousands of bees onto the road early Tuesday morning.

Trent Padgett, the driver of the truck and owner of Jesup Bee Company, claimed that he was on his way to Lawtey to make honey, according to Click Orlando.

Padgett claims that the semi-truck made a U-turn “without a turn signal,” and he “just hit right at the front end of the truck,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Swarm Of Bees Attack PGA Tour Golfers During Mexico Open, Forcing Them To Duck For Their Lives).

After the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) asked drivers to avoid the stretch of the highway where bees had begun to swarm traffic. A beekeeper was called to the scene to recover them, according to the Sacramento Bee. State troopers told WJXT that the bees were not aggressive.

Padgett claims that many of his bees either flew away or died, telling WJXT he “lost about 25 to 30 hives completely,” around $40,000 worth of lost bees.

At the time of the incident, Padgett did not have bee insurance, though he remains hopeful that the semi-truck driver’s insurance will pay for part of the damages, the outlet noted.

FHP did not report any injuries at the scene.