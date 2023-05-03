Jameela Jamil Slams ‘Famous Feminists’ That Supported ‘Known Bigot’ At Met Gala

Famous actress Jameela Jamil took to social media Tuesday to slam “famous feminists” who supported the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala.

Lagerfeld has been widely criticized for his views which some claim are racist, fatphobic, and misogynistic. The Met Gala — the most highly esteemed event in the industry — centered their 2023 theme in honor of Lagerfeld’s legacy, and Jamil was among those not on board with it.

“Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants, and to sexual assault survivors,” Jamil wrote to her Instagram page.

“And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it,” she said.

Jamil went on to slam those who publicly showed their support of Lagerfeld at the Met Gala, despite knowing about his comments, and the moral debate that surrounded the designer.

“Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ we had a year to course correct here, and not award the highest honor possible to a known bigot … and everyone just decided all of a sudden we can separate the art from the artist when *convenient,*” Jamil wrote.

“And it’s one rule for us and another rule for everybody else,” she said.

The famous actress expressed the magnitude of the celebration in Lagerfeld’s honor. “Last night we relinquished our right to be taken at all seriously about anything important,” she wrote.

As we approach the first Monday of May, the hf twitter met gala team would like to announce that we will not be celebrating this year’s met gala as our values don’t align with the selection of Karl Lagerfeld as the theme. We hope to celebrate with our community again soon.🫶 — HF Twit Met Gala (@HFMetGala) April 17, 2023

She added additional commentary to her caption.

“This isn’t about cancel culture. It’s not even about Karl. It’s about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far,” she wrote. “It’s about showing why people don’t trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this.”

She ended the caption by stating that “the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night.” (RELATED: The Met Gala Creates A Moral Divide Before It Even Begins)

Jamil was not alone.

Two weeks before the gala, the team behind the High Fashion Twit Met Gala account issued a statement announcing they would not hold their digital event for the annual Costume Institute Benefit, in spite of the magnitude of the event in their industry.