The Biggest Fashion Hits And Misses From The 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala took place Monday evening in Manhattan, and the fashion assignment was to celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy through the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” Some stars understood the assignment. Others, well … not so much.

The best-and-worst-dressed list was easy to pick out among the sea of stars dressed for this incredible night in fashion history. Some stars who made the list of hits and misses include Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss, Gisele Bundchen and Dua Lipa. Let’s take a look at which of them turned heads, and which had people wondering, “What were they thinking?”

Definitely a hit: Nicole Kidman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Nicole Kidman’s Chanel dress was a stunning, feminine, pale-pink gown that flowed in the perfect haute-couture fashion. The legendary actress wore the very same dress nearly 20 years ago as part of her advertising campaign for Chanel No.5. Kidman’s look was on-point and flawless in every way.

Missed the mark: Kate Moss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Moss Agency (@katemossagency)

Kate Moss is usually a fan favorite when it comes to her fashion choices, but her 2023 Met Gala dress fell short of the wow-factor we’ve come to expect from the supermodel. He pale-pink dress boasted all the right features, including gossamer sleeves, but seemed too simple for the occasion and lacked the wow-effect fans were hoping for.

Definitely a hit: Dua Lipa

Only #TiffanyAndCo could create a necklace of such extraordinary beauty for the first Monday in May. @DUALIPA debuts a legendary Tiffany High Jewelry creation featuring a diamond pendant of over 100 carats. #MetGala #MetGala2023 pic.twitter.com/pxTlN3hXyR — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) May 2, 2023

Dua Lipa embodied Lagerfeld perfection in her full vintage Fall/Winter ‘92 Chanel couture bride dress. The white corset gown had black and silver accents along the trim, and she wore it well. The famous singer debuted a never-before-seen oversized Tiffany diamond necklace that was pulled from the vault for this very special occasion, and it gave Cinderella vibes to adoring fans.

Missed the mark: Brooklyn Decker

Brooklyn Decker attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City #MetGala #MetGala2023 pic.twitter.com/dbem9zfgV8 — MET GALA COVERAGE 2023 (@celebfashionnnn) May 1, 2023

Model Brooklyn Decker underwhelmed in her casually crocheted gown that gave off beach vibes. She accented her far-too-casual look with layers of eclectic jewelry that looked out of place and mismatched. The outfit didn’t seem to be Lagerfeld-inspired in any way, and it didn’t hold up to the industry’s standards for such an haute-couture event.

Definitely a hit: Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway understood the assignment and delivered fashion perfection at the 2023 Met Gala. Her gown contained a nod to the classic Chanel tweed and included Versace safety-pin detailing. The sexy, retro look suited her perfectly, and she played up the style with chunky heels that popped in the best way possible. (RELATED: Emily Blunt Says She Likes It ‘Edgy And Nasty’ On The Red Carpet)

Missed the mark: Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian arrived at the 2022 Met Gala wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, so the expectations for her 2023 look were quite high. Sadly, she disappointed, showing up in a strange outfit that gave a nod to her Skims line with the use of a tan-colored torso covering. She then draped herself in 50,000 freshwater pearls from Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. The pearls themselves were incredible, but the assembly of the outfit was weak and underwhelming.

Definitely a hit: Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen looks like an angel at the #MetGala in a rare SOLO appearance. 👼 pic.twitter.com/ZrUxliR0TM — E! News (@enews) May 2, 2023

Closing off on a high note was supermodel and Victoria’s Secret icon Gisele Bundchen. Her flawless delivery of what a real-life-angel looks like was an absolute hit. Her white silk tulle Chanel dress was embroidered with stunning vertical stripes of white sequins, and her natural wavy hair and natural-looking cosmetics gave off effortlessly beautiful vibes.