REPORT: Russia’s Security Chair Says Russia Has ‘No Options Left’ Other Than ‘Physical Elimination Of Zelensky’

The Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council has allegedly called for the “physical elimination” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following an alleged assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a report.

Dmitry Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president for one term in 2008, reportedly spoke out on his Telegram channel Wednesday denouncing the alleged attempt on Putin’s life. Placing the blame for the alleged attack on Ukraine’s doorstep, Medvedev allegedly wrote, “After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left other than the physical elimination of Zelensky and his clique,” according to a report from the state-run news agency TASS.

Medvedev continued, allegedly arguing that Zelensky would not be needed to sign “an instrument of unconditional surrender. Hitler, as is known, did not sign it either. There will always be some substitute,” according to the outlet.

“We view these actions as a planned terrorist attack and an assassination attempt targeting the President, carried out ahead of Victory Day,” a statement from the Kremlin read. Victory Day is a Russian holiday observed on May 9 marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the BBC reported.

Zelensky has denied Ukraine was behind the alleged attack, telling reporters in a news conference that Ukraine was too busy defending their own country. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Biggs Blasts Biden Over ‘Full On Proxy War’ With Russia)

“We are not attacking Putin or Moscow. We are fighting on our own territory, defending our villages and cities,” he told the press, according to NBC News. “We do not have enough weapons even for this. That is why we do not use them elsewhere. We have a deficit. We cannot use everything and everywhere.”