GOP Rep. Biggs Blasts Biden Over ‘Full On Proxy War’ With Russia

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona blasted President Joe Biden Tuesday for getting the United States in a “full on proxy war” with Russia.

Biden visited Ukraine Monday and announced another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine that would include howitzers and Javelin anti-tank missiles during the visit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He met with Polish President Andrzej Duda Tuesday and is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and other NATO leaders to discuss Ukraine Wednesday. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Blasts Biden Over ‘Reckless And Self-Destructive’ Handling Of Ukraine War)

“I think what Biden should do is what he should have been doing all along, is urging a diplomatic solution to the dispute between Ukraine and Russia,” Biggs told Fox Business host Stuart Varney. “He has failed utterly to do that. Instead, has at every turn ratcheted up, going to Ukraine offering another $500 million, is a huge, huge problem. We have been fighting essentially a cold war with China now for several years, but now we are in a full on proxy war with Russia and it’s going to take great diplomacy to try to ratchet this thing down.”

“The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West was not planning to attack Russia,” Biden said during a speech in Poland, adding that Russians who “only want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy.”

WATCH:

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January it would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks after a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided.

“I am blaming President Biden, absolutely. It’s his foreign policy that allowed the Russians to invade in the first place,” Biggs told Varney after the host questioned whether he blamed Biden for the invasion. “Now, I also blame Putin. Putin is not blameless here, neither is Zelenskyy. Here’s the deal, what’s going on. The year before Russia invaded, Trump stopped that through diplomacy and diplomatic relationship with Putin. Biden failed utterly. He failed because he set it up with the Afghanistan failure.”

“Can you tell me what the win strategy looks like?” Biggs later asked Varney. “Nobody can tell me what the win strategy looks like.”

