‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer Is The Perfect Adrenaline Rush

The trailer for “Dune: Part Two” dropped Wednesday, and it’s an absolute rollercoaster from start-to-finish.

You don’t have to be a die-hard fan of this complex hero’s journey to know an incredible trailer when you see one. And as I am not a die-hard fan, I apologize if I offend anyone, because after watching this trailer, I absolutely want to go back and rewatch the first film.

While the first installment spent much of its runtime introducing viewers to an unfamiliar world, “Dune: Part Two” looks primed to pack an absolutely massive punch, right from the off. The first portion of the trailer introduces us to the many, many talented faces that make up the cast and sets the scene for the rest of the story.

“‘Part One‘ is more of a contemplative movie. ‘Part Two’ is an action-packed, epic war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all new locations. I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new,” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve said during CinemaCon in late April, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Most Female Comics Aren’t Funny, But Leanne Morgan’s Netflix Special Is The Funniest Thing Ever)

I didn’t even really get the full story, but I don’t care. The cinematography, choreography, and direction that’s displayed in the trailer is enough to know that “Dune: Part Two,” will be an adrenaline rush from start to finish.

Watch the full trailer here, and see the movie in theaters on November 3, 2023.