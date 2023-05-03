‘Lizzo-Sized Lunch’: Hockey Star Sparks Outrage After Cracking Joke During Playoff Broadcast

P.K. Subban sparked backlash when he made a joke on Tuesday during the NHL playoffs that invoked Lizzo, causing some people to accuse him of fatphobia.

Subban made the remarks during a postgame broadcast following the Florida Panthers’ 4-2 defeat of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The former hockey player stated what he thought the Maple Leafs needed to do to prepare themselves better. (RELATED: Lizzo Pressured To Change Song Lyrics)

“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” Subban said. “They weren’t prepared, in my opinion.”

“Maybe they need to pack a @lizzo sized lunch” a PK Subban 💀 Will there be blow back ? I say yes! pic.twitter.com/JTuDjFWCE0 — Chris Mancuso (@SeltzerKing_) May 3, 2023

Subban’s comments sparked outrage and accusations of insensitivity.

“Sis Pk Subban really just say ‘Lizzo sized lunch?’ That’s… not acceptable. That’s fatphobic,” said one Twitter user.

“Gross comment by PK Subban,” said another Twitter user.

Some commentators accused Subban of anti-black racism, despite Subban being black himself.

“There’s something to be said about how comfortable these Black men feel using their platforms in this way to harass Lizzo and Black women in general,” said another Twitter user.

“I gotta say I’m not surprised that this man chose to dunk on a beloved Black woman for clout,” said another Twitter user.

Subban joined ESPN as a hockey analyst last fall after playing 13 years in the NHL as a defenseman. Subban spent seven years with the Montreal Canadiens, three years with the Nashville Predators, and three years with the New Jersey Devils.