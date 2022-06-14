Lizzo Pressured To Change Song Lyrics

Lizzo released a new version of her song “GRRRLS” on Monday after blowback for using the word “spaz.”

The song was released Friday and was lambasted for including the word in its lyrics, according to Entertainment Weekly. Twitter users called out the singer for using what they said was an ableist slur, the outlet continued. (RELATED: ‘Y’all Are Insane’: Katy Perry Walks Off ‘American Idol’ After Legendary Singer’s Granddaughter Auditions)

Lizzo shared Monday on Twitter that “it’s been brought to [her] attention that there is a harmful word in [her] new song ‘GRRRLs’. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.”

“As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world,” Lizzo said before signing off her statement.

The new version of the song changed the lyric to “Hold me back,” according to Genius.

Podcast host Matt Walsh wrote that the “song is full of profanity and violence. She threatens to cut a man’s penis off and assault random strangers. But the part that offends people is when she uses the word ‘spaz.’ We are the dumbest society in the history of the world.”

The lyrics of the song start with the word “bitches” repeated and goes on to say “I’m about to knock somebody out” before suggesting that Lizzo is going to “go Lorena Bobbitt,” on an unnamed man, according to Genius. Lorena Bobbitt cut off her former husband’s penis after years of alleged domestic abuse from him, according to The New York Times.