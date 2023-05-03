Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis Joins Exclusive 30/20/5/3 Club, Only Legendary Tim Duncan Has Accomplished Feat

Wow, the Lakers are looking beautiful right now — and so is Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward Anthony Davis was absolutely incredible in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors, putting up a mesmerizing stat line that got him into 30 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and three blocks club. In fact, the performance was historical. Davis is only the second player in the entire history of the NBA to accomplish that feat, according to StatMuse.

The only other member of that exclusive club?

The legendary Tim Duncan.

In the 117-112 win over the Warriors, Davis was absolutely dominant, putting up a total of 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. His teammate and leader of the Lakers, LeBron James, contributed a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The only players in NBA history with 30+ PTS

20+ REB

5+ AST

3+ BLK in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/Hu1zsHuC8u — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 3, 2023

It was a heated contest between the Lakers and Warriors as the two teams went back-and-forth throughout. Golden State even managed a late rally in the final minutes in an attempt to win the game, but Jordan Poole missed a huge three-pointer in the last seconds that allowed Los Angeles to cling to the victory.

And by the way, that Jordan Poole shot resulted in the most hilarious reaction with Steph Curry (and Will Smith):

How cool is this for Anthony Davis though.

Not only is he teamed up with LeBron James on a Los Angeles Lakers team who is hot at the right time here in the postseason (which gives him a very solid chance at a second championship ring), but my man is out here making history — my man is out here joining clubs that only one other player (a legend in Tim Duncan) is a part of. (RELATED: Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid Wins First NBA MVP, Dominates With 73% Of Vote)

I guarantee Anthony Davis woke up feeling great this morning, and I don’t blame him.