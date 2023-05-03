University Quietly Scrubs Website Of Language Guide That Swapped ‘Women’ For ‘Wimmin’

The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) removed a language guide that offered alternative spellings of the word “women” from its webpage.

UT Austin’s Financial and Administrative Services had a glossary of terms called “Language Matters” published on its website as part of its “Diversity Commitment,” that included three different spellings of the “women” that avoid reference to the suffix “-men,” according to an archived version of the website dated late May 2. As of May 3, the link now redirects users to its Diversity Commitment website, which outlines the department’s commitment to “equity, diversity and inclusion.” (RELATED: Colleges Ditch ‘Women’s History Month’ For ‘Womxn’s History Month’)

“Having a common language for talking about and across difference is important for mutual understanding and partnership. The language of diversity is evolving and requires awareness, understanding, and skill,” the archived website reads. “This glossary, though not exhaustive, is a tool to give you the words and meanings to help make conversations easier, respectful and empowering.”

The glossary introduced the term “wimmin” as an alternative spelling that is “used by feminists to avoid the word ending ‘-men,'” according to the archived site. “Womxn” was defined as “a term sometimes used to replace the word women to get away from patriarchal language” that also is “inclusive of trans women and non-binary people, but it is not always accepted.”

It also included the term “womyn,” which shares the same definition of “wimmin.”

The glossary was brought to attention by Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Christopher Rufo. Rufo posted a screenshot of the “wimmin” definition on Twitter and alleged that UT Austin considers the new phrase “empowering.”

The University of Texas is now promoting the word “wimmin,” so that students and faculty can “avoid the word ending in ‘-men.'” According to UT, this is “empowering.” pic.twitter.com/E6ef5MsI2T — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2023

He later noted that the guide had been removed from the website and accused the university of being “scared,” according to his Twitter.

“After I caught them recommending the word ‘wimmin’ in place of ‘women,’ University of Texas administrators have removed their ‘Language Matters’ guide from the university website,” Rufo wrote. “Unfortunately for them, I’ve archived the page and will report more next week.”

UT Austin and Rufo did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.