‘They Tried To Kill My Son’: 3 Teens Allegedly Attack, Point Gun At Student On School Bus

A Maryland student was reportedly the victim of an armed attack on a school bus Monday afternoon, according to Fox 5.

A bus driver stopped to let a student off when three teenage suspects with masks and hoodies allegedly shoved their way past the bus aide and attacked the student, the outlet reported. Police are reportedly investigating the alleged attack as an assault.

One suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the student’s chest before pulling the trigger, according to the outlet. The gun, however, jammed. A bus aide later told the investigators who recovered the bullets that they had fallen to the ground during the incident.

Fox 5 spoke with the boy’s mother, who said her son was beaten with the gun during the attack. “They tried to kill my son three times and they failed,” she said. She had confidence the alleged attackers “will get caught.”

PHOTOS: detectives released images of suspects wanted for assault on school bus. Please share and call with info. https://t.co/QVVEJqzlSE pic.twitter.com/Ol4Bmnr15f — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 4, 2023

"We are horrified by this incident and grateful that no lives were lost. Our highest priority is keeping students, staff and families safe inside Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) classrooms, on school grounds and school buses. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners during this investigation to ensure safety for all members of the PGCPS community," the boy's school district, Prince George's County Public Schools, said in a statement, the outlet reported.

No one else on or near the bus was injured during the alleged attack. The incident occurred amid a trend of increasing school violence throughout the state.