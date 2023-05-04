Biden Admin Announces Plan To Counter Risks Of AI

Biden administration officials will meet with leaders of artificial intelligence (AI) on Thursday to discuss the risks and regulation of the technology amid increasing concerns.

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak to CEOs from Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI as part of a broader effort to engage various actors in discussions about the powerful technology. In April, President Joe Biden met with his council of advisors on science and technology to discuss possible safeguards to protect people’s rights from AI, saying the technology “could be” dangerous.

The president has engaged with ChatGPT, which he found “fascinating,” Axios reported.

The Biden administration also unveiled new measures to counter AI’s possible national security risks, including $140 million in new funding from the National Science Foundation for responsible AI research and a commitment from AI leaders to evaluate the risk concerns. (RELATED: ‘End Of Human Race’: Stephen Hawking Gave Blunt Warning About AI Before His Death)

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) announced it will release draft policy guidance about the use of AI systems by the U.S. government to “establish specific policies for federal departments and agencies to follow in order to ensure their development, procurement, and use of AI systems centers on safeguarding the American people’s rights and safety.”

“AI is one of the most powerful technologies of our time, but in order to seize the opportunities it presents, we must first mitigate its risks. President Biden has been clear that when it comes to AI, we must place people and communities at the center by supporting responsible innovation that serves the public good, while protecting our society, security, and economy. Importantly, this means that companies have a fundamental responsibility to make sure their products are safe before they are deployed or made public,” the White House said in a statement.

People such as the “godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton and Twitter CEO Elon Musk have warned about the potential dangers of AI. Musk said on Tucker Carlson Tonight that the technology has the capacity to cause “civilizational destruction.”