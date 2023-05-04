EW! Charles Barkley Gets Caught On National TV Licking His iPhone To Clean It And It’s Outright Disgusting!

I love Charles Barkley, but … ew.

It was a pretty slow Wednesday night for the NBA Playoffs, as we only got one contest to watch, which was Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers — the C’s hammered the Sixers to grab the 121-87 win and tie the series up 1-1.

Boring, I know.

Well, the legendary Charles Barkley — in true Sir Charles fashion — made sure that the masses were entertained despite the circumstances, and did so by showing us an … let’s just be honest … outright nasty way to clean an iPhone by licking it. Oh, and to make this situation hilarious, it was by complete accident. Charles had no idea that he was on national TV at that moment.

And it created some good ol’ fashioned television gold:

Someone needs to hold an intervention with Charles Barkley on how he cleans his phone. Quickly. pic.twitter.com/8vdViSFwei — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 3, 2023

I’m a big fan of Charles Barkley, but this is straight up gross.

Oh, and this isn’t Charles’ first time doing something like this either:

“Underdog, put that on a NFT!” 🤣 Chuck might need some help cleaning his glasses. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/SVqTMR7YMP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 21, 2022

To make this situation even more disgusting, I also found out while writing this blog that our iPhone screens are as dirty as a toilet seat, and that … I can’t get over how much that grosses me out.

“You just got to understand how filthy and disgusting your iPhone is. I mean, your phones are really, really dirty,” said Vioguard CEO Chris Barrow to Yahoo. “Like not just a bit dirtier than the toilet seat, but 10 to 20 times dirtier than a toilet seat.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis Joins Exclusive 30/20/5/3 Club, Only Legendary Tim Duncan Has Accomplished Feat)

“How many people really use their phones while they’re sitting in the bathroom and on the toilet, and that’s kind of part of the issue. Half of phones that were tested by a number of different studies tested positive for fecal matter on the phone. Phones are really, really dirty.”

Absolutely disgusting. Don’t do that again, Charles.