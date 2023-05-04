Discoveries Shed Light On First Human Migrations 300,000 to 1.3 Million Years Ago

Items believed to have been part of the first human migration out of Africa were discovered in Oman, according to an April press release from the Czech Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Archaeologists from more than ten different countries are focusing on the largely unexplored desert regions of the Sultanate of Oman. The expedition, led by the Institute of Archaeology at CAS, has found handaxes believed to be linked to the first human migration out of Africa, according to a press release.

The handaxes are believed to be anywhere from 300,000 to 1.3 million years old, the release noted. They were found in the dunes, some reaching 300 meters in height, of the Rub’ al-Khali desert.

⛏️ Handaxes from the time of the first human migration out of Africa, eggshells of extinct ostriches, a fossil dune, and a Neolithic tomb. The intl archaeological team @Arduq_Arabia led by our @aru_praha has unearthed unique finds at the excavation sites in Oman. Details ➡️… pic.twitter.com/PWIVW0pQf2 — Czech Academy of Sciences (@CzechAcademy) April 17, 2023

It's believed that the geographical area of the Arabian peninsula served as a natural migration route for early humans leaving Africa. "Our findings, supported by four different dating methods, will provide valuable data for reconstructing the climate and history of the world's largest sand desert. Natural conditions also shaped prehistoric settlements, and what we are trying to do is study human adaptability to climate change," expedition leader Roman Garba from CAS said in the release.

Along with the hand axes, the researchers uncovered circular burial chambers and rock engravings. Further analysis is required, but the revelation could also lead to further understandings of human genetic history as we evolved.