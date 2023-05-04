High-Profile ‘Drag Queen’ Responds After Rape Accusations From Former Co-Worker

Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce, whose stage name is “Shangela,” has issued a statement regarding accusations of rape leveled against him by a production assistant on the HBO Series “We’re Here.”

Daniel McGarrigle, who worked with Pierce and appeared alongside him on the HBO Series, alleges the drag star sexually assaulted him in February 2020 following a party with the show’s crew, TV Insider reported Thursday, citing court documents. McGarrigle said Pierce had sex with him in a Louisiana hotel room despite McGarrigle shouting “no” and shoving him away, according to the outlet. McGarrigle reported the alleged assault to the show’s creators and then to the Ruston, Louisiana, police department in 2022. He had previously quit the show in 2021, TV Insider reported.

Pierce said the allegations are false and damaging to the reputation of his “entire community.” (RELATED: Australian Prime Minister Under Fire For His Definition Of A Woman)

“I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations,” Pierce told People. “They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community. An external investigation into this embittered individual’s claims previously concluded that they were completely without merit.”

Shangela, star of HBO’s ‘We’re Here’ and contestant on ‘Drag Race,’ accused of sexual assault https://t.co/QuLTLwetSF — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 4, 2023

“This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company. No one should be fooled: it has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed,” Pierce continued.

Pierce is politically active, attending a Pride event hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in 2022. Dressed in drag, Pierce encouraged attendees at a Miami event in April to “get involved in the political process” if they “want to continue seeing people like me on this stage.”

Pierce also made an appearance in the film “A Star Is Born” as the emcee of a drag bar.