‘The View’ Co-Hosts Bash RFK Jr Ahead Of 2024 Election

“The View” co-hosts bashed President Joe Biden’s 2024 opponent, Robert. F Kennedy Jr., for opposing vaccines during a Thursday panel.

The co-hosts called on former President Donald Trump to debate his Republican opponents in the primary debates after threatening not to attend them. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg criticized the media for focusing too heavily on Trump when there are other candidates.

“The media keeps saying he’s the only one, and he’s not!” Goldberg said. “People who are gonna make the decision about who becomes the next president, not those in the media, it’s people sitting here. They’re gonna decide. So if you really think you have something to offer, what you scared of, man?”

“He’s a scaredy cat,” co-host Joy Behar said. “By the way, there are these other people on the Democratic side who want to debate.”

“But do we want to see them?” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“Robert Kennedy Jr. who now believes that the war in Ukraine is really Ukraine’s fault, he doesn’t believe in vaccinations,” Behar continued. (RELATED: ‘A Two-Time Loser’: ‘The View’ Co-Host She Wants Trump To Be The GOP’s 2024 Nominee)

“He’s polling at 19% which is the scary part,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“But Marianne Williamson…Marianne Williamson is the one with the crystals and stuff, right?” Hostin added. “I don’t think she should debate.”

Behar claimed Trump will call candidates names and “pull the race card out” during debates. Griffin said the former president will “blow up all the rules.”

Multiple polls find Kennedy polling at 19% in a potential Democratic primary race. His positions contradict many mainstream views of his fellow Democrats, notably his stance that vaccinations lead to autism in children.

ABC News recently censored parts of his April 27 interview for expressing his position on vaccines.