‘A Two-Time Loser’: ‘The View’ Co-Host Says She Wants Trump To Be The GOP’s 2024 Nominee

“The View” co-host Joy Behar said Wednesday that she wants former President Donald Trump to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

The co-hosts said Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “over-hyped” and likely cannot defeat Trump in the primary. Behar then endorsed Trump to be the nominee saying it will ensure a Democratic victory.

“You don’t beat Trump by not going after Trump,” Griffin said. “I want to see him take a punch at Trump.”

“He’s not, he’s gonna miss because he’s a dweeb. DeSantis is what they call a dweeb,” Behar said. “Trump is the one who needs to get the nomination because then the Democrats will win. He’s a two-time loser already, hello? Loser!”

Polls have shown that Trump and DeSantis stand neck-and-neck for the nomination, leading Trump to take major swipes at the Florida governor. The former president announced his third candidacy for the Oval Office in November and is currently challenged by former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. (RELATED: ‘Thank God There’s Only One Donald Trump’: Navarro, Behar Spar Over DeSantis)

The most recent polls have found Trump topping DeSantis in a potential presidential primary. A Morning Consult poll from March 21 found Trump garnering 54% of support, while the Florida governor earned 26%. Trump held a 26-point lead over DeSantis — 50-34 — in a recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

DeSantis has yet to announce his widely speculated intention to run in the 2024 primary. He told Piers Morgan in an exclusive interview that he believes he can defeat President Joe Biden in a hypothetical presidential race.

“If I were to run, I’m running against Biden. We’re competing for the Republican [nomination] potentially, I get that, but ultimately, the guy I’m gonna focus on is Biden because I think he’s failed the country,” DeSantis said regarding his feud with Trump.