Man ‘Remembers Punching’ Girlfriend Before She Jumped From Times Square Hotel, Police Told

Prosecutors claimed Wednesday that the boyfriend of a woman who jumped to her death from a Times Square hotel “remember[ed] punching” her prior to her death.

The revelation came during Tyler Griffen’s, 24, arraignment Wednesday night, the New York Post reported. Griffen was arrested shortly after his 20-year-old girlfriend Dezirae Andersen jumped to her death from the roof of the OYO Times Square hotel, Tuesday night. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Griffen is accused of punching Andersen repeatedly during a fight that started in a 10th floor room of the hotel, and spilled out into the hallway, the NYPost continued. He has also alleged to have yanked Andersen’s child’s arm with enough force to send the 8-month-old down a flight of stairs, according to local law enforcement.

The child was caught by a fellow guest and was unharmed by the alleged incident. Griffen was released after his arraignment as he has no prior criminal record. (RELATED: Jury Convicts Mother Of Starving Her Son To Death With Diet)

“The defendant punched this child’s mother several times about the body,” Assistant District Attorney Madeline Holbrook told the Manhattan Criminal Court at the hearing. “Additionally, the defendant allegedly tossed the infant child down a flight of steps into the hands of a stranger. For those reasons, the people believe that a full order of protection is necessary for the child’s safety.”

Following the couple’s fight, Andersen went up to the roof of the hotel and jumped off. She landed on a second-story scaffolding platform and was pronounced dead at the scene by law enforcement. Griffen was arrested after acting erratically in the lobby and sent for a mental health evaluation.