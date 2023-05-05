‘It’s Absolutely Outrageous’: Judge Jeanine Pirro Slams Hunter Biden’s Defense Fund

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed Hunter Biden’s defense fund on Friday’s edition of “The Five.”

Pirro said “it’s absolutely outrageous” that Biden has a legal defense fund due to his long list of alleged behavior. Pirro claims that concerns about Hunter’s alleged exploitation of his his father’s connections date back to President Joe Biden’s stint as vice-president under then-President Barack Obama.

“It was during the Obama Administration that Obama’s people were worried about the optics of Hunter going with his father where we now know he collected $1.5 billion from the Chinese, for whatever company he had at that point,” Pirro said. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Group Touted Joe Biden In Investment Pitch To Chinese Firm)

Pirro called Hunter’s legal defense fund “sanctimonious” and “stunning,” saying that Biden has “compromised” virtually every government agency and called into question the legitimacy of elections and the secret service.

“First of all, he’s compromised the intel agencies. We just saw them getting together. He also compromised an election, because people say had they known about the laptop they might have voted differently. He compromised the secret service who found a gun in a garbage can,” she said.

The Fox News host also said that there is enough evidence for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to indict Hunter and that he caused Joe Biden to make “questionable” policy decisions on foreign countries his son had business dealings in.

“He’s compromised the DOJ, that has taken five years to figure out whether or not they can indict him on charges. I could sit here during the next 10 minutes and do an indictment myself. Ok, and he’s compromised the president of the United States, who has made questionable decisions regarding policy from countries where he’s gotten money.”

Pirro called Hunter Biden a “deadbeat” and “dirtbag” and noted other defense funds that were previously shut down. The Fox News host said that GoFundMe pages for conservative causes such as assisting Kyle Rittenhouse and anti-COVID vaccination were shut down.

“No one is going to question who’s given money, how they’re siphoning money, whether it’s coming from a foreign country or someone who’s already maxed out to Joe. Because we still don’t know who gave him a half-million dollars for some ridiculous second-grade artwork,” Pirro added.