13-Year-Old Charged As Adult After Allegedly Killing His Friend Over ‘Your Mom’ Joke

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges after allegedly killing his 12-year-old friend at a sleepover because of a momma joke, local outlets report.

Nolan Grove will be tried as an adult after the April 1 slaying of 12-year-old Kain Heiland, according to PennLive. Heiland, Grove and another friend had spent the afternoon together with plans for a sleepover later that evening, the outlet reported, citing the criminal complaint. Grove allegedly went home to retrieve a handgun, which he repeatedly “played” with throughout the evening, Fox 43 reported. In one instance, Grove pointed the gun and its laser at Heiland’s face, according to a picture taken by a witness of the incident cited by PennLive.

As the friends walked together through a neighbor’s yard, Heiland reportedly made a joke about Grove’s mother, which allegedly prompted Grove to threaten the 12-year-old. Grove said something similar to “you know what happens” or “you know what would happen,” Fox 43 reported, citing the complaint. Grove then allegedly removed the firearm from his sweatshirt and shot Heiland in the back at close range, killing him. (RELATED: Teen Who Fatally Stabbed Cheerleader 114 Times Sentenced)

Police found Heiland lying on a pathway between two homes in the York County borough of Red Lion when they responded to the scene, with a single gunshot wound to his back, Fox 43 reported.

Grove allegedly told his mother the shooting had been an accident, saying the gun had fired while he was “walking and swinging his arms” and holding the weapon in his right hand, according to the outlet.

“Decisions to charge anyone, let alone a 13-year-old with third-degree murder are taken with the utmost seriousness and care,” York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said at a press conference. “We understand the gravity of our decision and we stand by it as what is required in the interest of justice.” (RELATED: Police Charge Pennsylvania Teen With Murder After He Allegedly Sent Gruesome Video Asking For Help Disposing Of Body)

In addition to the third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges, Grove faces a felony charge of having a firearm without a license, as well as multiple misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person, WGAL reported. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years.