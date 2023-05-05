‘Moonshiners’ Star Craig Landry Suffers Gruesome Injuries After Electric Unicycle Crash

Actor Craig Landry, from the popular show “Moonshiners,” suffered serious injuries after he crashed his electric unicycle in New Iberia, Louisiana, during the last week of April.

Landry’s brother Richard said Craig was cruising around on his electric unicycle not far from his home when something went very wrong, according to TMZ. A few women found Landry badly injured and unconscious and called paramedics for assistance. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he underwent emergency surgery to repair his badly shattered jaw, according to TMZ.

‘Moonshiners’ Star Craig Landry Hospitalized After Electric Unicycle Wreck https://t.co/nUd8tGd7Qy — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2023

Landry suffered broken bones in his face, jaw and hand, and broke several teeth, according to TMZ.

Richard said he did not believe his brother was under the influence of any substances at the time of the accident. He also said that he regained consciousness at the hospital and had no recollection of what had transpired. The cause of the accident remains uncertain at this time, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Maria Menounos Reveals She Survived Cancer Just Before Becoming A Mom)

Richard reported that Craig suffers from high blood pressure and might have blacked out while on the unicycle. He remains in hospital at this time.