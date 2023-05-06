Breaking News: Police Responding To Shooting At Texas Outlet Mall

Police responded to a shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, Saturday according to multiple media reports.

“Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets,” the Allen Police Department tweeted. “An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update.” (RELATED: Gunman At Large After Killing Five ‘Execution Style’, Police Say)

Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update. — Allen Police Department (@Allen_Police) May 6, 2023

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed “some” people had been injured in a shooting, according to Fox4News.com. CBS News Texas reporter J.D. Miles tweeted that at least one victim was dead.

The Collin County sheriff told local outlet WFAA that the shooter is dead at the scene.

CBS News Texas Assignment Editor Giles Hudson tweeted that the Collin County Sheriff’s Office declared the scene secure.

A police officer on the scene engaged the shooter, Police Chief Brian Harvey said during a press conference Saturday evening. Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd said that nine people were transported to local trauma centers.

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said in a statement issued Saturday. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

