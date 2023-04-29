Gunman At Large After Killing Five ‘Execution Style,’ Police Say

Authorities in Texas are searching for a Mexican national suspected of killing five people late Friday following a dispute, according to multiple media reports.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to apprehend Francisco Oropeza, 39, after Oropeza allegedly killed the victims “execution style” following a dispute over Oropeza firing a gun in his front yard, Fox News reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Raid Home Of Suspected July 4 Parade Shooter)

Four of the five victims, all of whom were from Honduras, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fifth, an eight-year-old boy, died at the hospital, ABC News reported

A manhunt is underway for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. He’s accused of killing five people overnight, including an 8-year-old, in San Jacinto County. Here’s the latest information: https://t.co/l32q0Kf48M #khou11 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 29, 2023

Three young children survived the attack after being shielded by two of the victims, authorities told local media.

“When we got here, the two females in the bedroom were laying on top of two of three younger (surviving) children,” San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said, according to KTRK.

A SWAT team from a neighboring county and the Texas Department of Corrections have sent personnel to assist in the manhunt for Oropeza.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Oropeza and set a $5 million bond, ABC News reported. Oropeza is believed to be armed and intoxicated, according to Reuters.

