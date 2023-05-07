‘Just Brutal’: ABC Panel Appears Shocked By Poll Showing Biden Getting Trounced By Trump In Hypothetical 2024 Race

An ABC panel appeared shocked Sunday while reviewing results from an ABC/Washington Post poll finding former President Donald Trump trouncing President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 race.

The poll found Biden trailing Trump when voters were asked for a preference, with 44% of adults saying they would “definitely” or “probably” vote for the former president and 38% said they would probably support Biden. It surveyed 1,006 adults between April 28 and May 3 with a 3.5% margin of error.

“This poll is just brutal for President Biden,” ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos said.

The poll also found 58% of voting-age adults prefer someone else to be the Democratic nominee, while 36% support Biden. Most polls over the past year have found most Democratic or Democratic-leaning voters prefer a different presidential nominee for 2024, most commonly citing the 80-year-old president’s age. (RELATED: Most Democrats Don’t Want Biden To Run Again In 2024: POLL)

A potential match-up finds Biden losing to both Trump and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many have speculated will announce a presidential bid as early as May 2023. Trump leads Biden 49% to 42%; DeSantis tops the president 48% to 41%.

Biden is also trailing Trump by 9% among independent voters as of May 2023 after leading the former president by 13% in the 2020 presidential election. His lead among black voters has also dipped since the time frame, dropping from a 75% to 35%.

A February Emerson College poll found Trump is likely the only Republican contender who can defeat Biden in 2024, leading 46% to 42% in a hypothetical race. It estimated Biden would defeat DeSantis, 44% to 40%, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 40% to 37%.

A Premise poll found Trump garnering a massive lead over Biden 47% to 41% in a hypothetical 2024 race; DeSantis narrowly defeated Biden 39% to 38%.