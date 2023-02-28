Trump Only Republican That Would Defeat Biden: POLL

Former President Donald Trump is the only Republican presidential nominee that would defeat President Joe Biden in a potential matchup in 2024, a poll released Tuesday showed.

Trump would defeat Biden 46% to 42%, according to a poll conducted by Emerson College. Seven percent of respondents said they would support another candidate and 5% were undecided.

Biden would defeat former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley 40% to 37% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 44% to 40%.

The poll was conducted from February 24-25 and surveyed 1,060 U.S. voters. The margin of error is +/- 2.9%.

“President Trump is leading by wide margins in poll after poll, and there is nobody else who can generate the type of enthusiasm and excitement like he can in order to beat Joe Biden,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Daily Caller.

Biden’s approval rating was at 44%, consistent with January’s numbers, and his disapproval climbed two percentage points to 50%, the poll showed.

The number of Democrats that think Biden should be the Democratic nominee rose by 13% since January, with 71% viewing Biden as the best pick for the party.

“Biden’s support is highest among Democratic voters under 35: 85% of whom think he should be the nominee. This sentiment decreases to 72% of those between 35 and 49, 61% of those between 50 and 64, and increases to 67% of those over 65,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said.

In a potential Republican primary, Trump leads with 55% of the vote, followed by DeSantis at 25%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 8% and Haley at 5%.

When polled on candidates that have officially announced their candidature, 79% of respondents would support Trump, 18% said Haley, and 4% said businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Announces 2024 Presidential Bid)

Other polls have shown DeSantis beating Trump in a head-to-head matchup and in a crowded field. A poll conducted by WPA Intelligence showed DeSantis and Trump with 57% and 33% of the vote respectively. (RELATED: New Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden And DeSantis In 2024)

The Trump campaign has maintained that the former president will have an easy time cinching a win in a crowded field of candidates.