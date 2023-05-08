‘Happy Days’ Star Scott Baio Bails On Los Angeles Over Crime, Homeless Crisis

“Happy Days” star Scott Baio announced Wednesday that after 45 years, he and his family are moving out of California.

Baio made the announcement on Twitter, telling his fans that he’s “making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California,” citing the city’s enormous homeless statistics beneath his news. He followed up with another tweet, noting how the homeless crisis brings down property values.

“Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it’s just not a safe place anymore,” he noted.

Clearly Twitter users took umbrage with Baio’s announcement. Many users attempted to troll him for the decision, so Baio trolled them right back. “You exited from relevancy about 30 years ago, who cares?” one user wrote. Baio replied, “literally you just did, sh*thead.”

After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally “exit stage right” from California. “The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.” pic.twitter.com/fBCeNyhhhx — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 3, 2023

Other users jumped to Baio’s defense, stating that “people can laugh all they want but CA depends heavily on its wealth-so Baio’s departure is a net loss for CA.” When asked why he won’t stay and do something to help the state, Baio said, “that’s like rearranging the deck chairs on the [Titanic].” (RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Bailed On His $90,000,000 LA Home For Remote Work Life With His Family In Nevada)

Apparently one of Baio’s friends asked him to tell his followers to “stay the f*ck out of Tennessee,” so he did. It’s not clear from the interactions where Baio is moving. He has two homes in Florida, and loves them both. But in another tweet, he noted that his wife is from Tennessee, and they’re ready to live off the land together.