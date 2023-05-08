Video Shows Student Pepper Spraying Teacher After Phone Confiscation

A video that surfaced Friday and went viral on social media shows a Tennessee student pepper spraying a school teacher after he confiscated her phone.

Footage taken at Antioch High School near Nashville displays an unnamed student arguing with a teacher over the confiscation of her phone. As the teacher leaves the room, the student follows with a vial of pepper spray in hand, demanding the return of her phone.

Justified?

Student Pepper Sprays her High School Teacher because he confiscated her phone in Antioch, Tennessee… pic.twitter.com/QIcMty1Bqd — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) May 6, 2023



“Can I get my – don’t f-ing touch me!” the student declares as the teacher complains to a person by the doorway that he had just been pepper sprayed.

As the student demands her phone and attempts to grab it from the teacher, he pivots away from her, only to be blasted with another shot of pepper spray. Screaming in pain, the teacher can be seen falling to his knees at which point the student makes another attempt to take her phone back.

Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) confirmed the May 5 incident, telling WSMV the student had received “appropriate disciplinary consequences” for her actions. MNPS said the teacher received immediate medical assistance from the school’s nurse and an incident report was filed with the Metro Nashville Police Department for further investigation. (RELATED: Woman Arrested For Pepper-Spraying Employees During Shoplifting Escape)

Fox News revealed the same teacher had been assaulted two months prior to when another student punched him in the face. The assault was met with similar disciplinary action towards the student and a report was filed with the Metro Nashville Police.