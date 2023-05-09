GB News Summoned For Government Meeting After Allegedly Breaching COVID-19 Vaccine Comments Rules

British regulatory body Ofcom sanctioned GB News Tuesday morning after a guest falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout amounted to “mass murder.”

Ofcom, the British regulator for all UK communications industries, sanctioned GB News for the second time in two months after comments were made on host Mark Steyn’s former show related to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, Deadline reported. During one of the now-sanctioned episodes, guest Dr. Naomi Wolf referred to the COVID-19 vaccine push as “mass murder” and that it was comparable to “doctors in pre-Nazi Germany.”

Apparently about 400 people complained to Ofcom about the comments, pushing the censorship body to claim GB News was in breach of one of its codes, according to Deadline. Said code states, “Generally accepted standards must be applied to the contents of television and radio services…so as to provide adequate protection for members of the public from the inclusion in such services of harmful and/or offensive material.”

The day AFTER I post this essay on non-Christian symbolism in King Charles’ coronation, and note the Anointing is screened and also not audible, Ofcom rules against me (after a 7 month investigation for my telling the truth re Pfizer’s harm to babies, on @MarkSteynOnline Show.) https://t.co/ptIg92C8FT — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) May 9, 2023

Ofcom claimed that its members were “particularly concerned about the significant and alarming claim about mass murder.” Wolfe also apparently said that the vaccine rollout was a “massive crime.”

GB News was subsequently summoned for a meeting with Ofcom, but it’s unclear what the meeting will entail. (RELATED: Don’t Worry About Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit. China Invaded Us Years Ago, Didn’t You Notice?)

The government body then claimed it supported “the right to freedom of expression.” Ofcom also forced the BBC to apologize because one of its presenters didn’t challenge a vaccine skeptic cardiologist, who stated that the vaccines could cause heart damage, according to another Deadline article.