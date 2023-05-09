MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Is Responsible For Killing Children

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is responsible for killing children in the state.

A gunman opened fire at a Texas mall Saturday, killing nine people including the gunman while seven were injured.

The panel were discussing gun control, with Reverend Al Sharpton saying there are “more guns than people” in the United States,” prompting Scarborough to unleash on Abbott. (RELATED: ‘Saved Our Lives’: Store Associate Hid Customers In Bathroom Closet Before Being Fatally Shot By Gunman)

“I always talk about it, I get guns. Guess what else I have? I got training. I got a permit, I went through the process, practiced at the range. They have idiots now – and you talk to gun shop owners, and they will go, like, ‘Well, tell me, this guy just walked in, he’s an idiot. I had to sell him the gun. You know, passed this cursory check,'” Scarborough said.

“Again, Greg Abbott and Texas legislators are killing little children everyday, because they won’t do what is required to keep them safe in schools, to keep them safe in churches, to keep them safe in synagogues, to keep them safe at country music concerts,” Scarborough continued.

“It is an unbelievable crisis that we have self-inflicted so that others can make crazy money selling us guns and just keep doing it. And no one is standing up,” Sharpton said. “There must be a movement across all lines to stop this. That’s the only way it’s going to happen.”