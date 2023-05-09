Planned Parenthood Allegedly Paying Out-Of-State Workers To Get Signatures For State Abortion Amendment

Planned Parenthood is allegedly paying out-of-state workers to campaign to gather signatures in support of a constitutional amendment enshrining abortion into the Ohio state constitution, according to a video posted by Ohio State Rep. Gary Click.

A video posted Sunday to YouTube by Click apparently shows a Planned Parenthood-funded worker from Michigan campaigning in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment which would establish a right to abortion in the Ohio constitution. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom delivered the text to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost’s office in February.

“So it says ‘to carry out one’s reproductive decisions,’ so that means there’s no age limit on that, right?” Click asks the alleged worker in the video. (RELATED: 18 State AGs Throw Support Behind Ohio’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’)

“No,” the individual, who identifies himself as Marco, responds.

“So that means a child can go have an abortion without her parents knowing?”

“Yeah so it’s for everybody’s reproductive rights.”

The text of the amendment is similar to Prop 3 in Michigan, which voters in the state approved during the 2022 midterm elections. The amendment would establish a constitutional right to an abortion, but allows regulation up to 24 weeks gestation.

“So, do you live here in Fremont?” Click asks.

“No, I’m from Michigan,” Marco responds.

“How do you get from Michigan to here?”

“So, we go through a petitioning company and then we’re sponsored in through different sponsors, which would be Planned Parenthood, and then yeah.”

When Click asked Marco how much money he made collecting signatures in Ohio, he responded that he made “a little less than” $25 an hour.

The proposed amendment says that, “Every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one’s own pregnancy, miscarriage care, and abortion,” according to text submitted by the groups.

The proposition has been criticized by pro-life groups for cutting parents out of the decision-making process when it comes to minors receiving abortions.

“As a parent, I could be cut out of these decisions that my child is making and someone who is coercing them or is talking them into something could take my teenage daughter, she could get an abortion or get a procedure done and I don’t even know about it,” Libby McCartney, an Ohio mom, says in an ad aired by Protect Women Ohio. “That’s what’s scary.”

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.