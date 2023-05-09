Star HS Athlete Dies Suddenly After Collapsing At Practice In Nebraska

Hunter Palmer, a star Nebraska high school athlete, died suddenly after collapsing during track practice.

The Wisner-Pilger High School senior succumbed Friday after being transported to a Nebraska hospital in the city of West Point, according to New York Post.

Nebraska high school track star dies after collapsing during practice https://t.co/14romE0Ky7 pic.twitter.com/DS8YxdSsYG — New York Post (@nypost) May 9, 2023

“It is with a heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died,” the school distract said in a statement released Friday. (RELATED: Utah State Football Player Collapses At Practice And Had To Be Revived, Rushed To Hospital)

Palmer was a multi-sport athlete at his high school, participating in football, basketball and track. The all-district running back aspired to play college football.

The 18-year-old had committed to Midland University, a Nebraska college that plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes.

“Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter,” Midland coach Jeff Jamrog said in a Twitter statement. “He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten.”

An online obituary described Palmer’s love for sports beyond his school’s organized athletics. He was interested in baseball, wrestling and golf. His favorite sports teams were the Green Bay Packers and the Clemson Tigers.

In his free time, Palmer hung out with friends, drove around, watched Netflix, lifted weights and sung.

Palmer’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Wisner City Auditorium, according to Omaha World-Herald. Attendees are urged to wear Wisner-Pilger attire or bright colored clothing in honor of the athlete.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.