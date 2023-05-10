‘We Have To Live Up To The Constitution’: Trump Clarifies Comments On ‘Termination Of All Rules’

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Americans had to “live up to the Constitution” during a town hall on CNN.

“When you talked about the 2020 election results in the past you once suggested terminating the Constitution. Do you stand by those comments?” CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked Trump. (RELATED: ‘They’re Now Your Neighbors’: Trump Blasts Biden Over Border Security Days After Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Killed Five)

WATCH:

“I’m not talking about terminating the Constitution. I’m talking about cherishing the Constitution. The Constitution says it was supposed to have legal and well-maintained and well-looked at elections, and we didn’t have that,” Trump told Collins, who used to work at the Daily Caller. “I cherish our Constitution, but we have to live up to the Constitution. We weren’t living up to the Constitution.”

Trump made the call to suspend portions of the Constitution in a post on Truth Social in December, drawing condemnation from the Biden administration and criticism from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democratic Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump asked in the post. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.