‘They’re Now Your Neighbors’: Trump Blasts Biden Over Border Security Days After Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Killed Five

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden in a Wednesday video over border security and the coming end to Title 42 the day after an illegal immigrant who allegedly killed five people was taken into custody.

The Border Patrol’s elite Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) team arrested an illegal immigrant, Francisco Oropesa, who authorities said killed five people late Friday night in an “execution style” attack. Oropesa reportedly had been deported multiple times between 2009 and 2016, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement previously confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“When Joe Biden came into office, he terminated every successful border policy that was put into place, including ‘Remain in Mexico,’ one of the best of them all,” Trump said in the video. “Deliberately throwing open the borders and instituting ‘Catch and Release’ and resettling untold millions and millions of illegal aliens into the United States. They’re now your neighbors, congratulations.” (RELATED: ‘Let’s Do Some Simple Math’: Sen. Cruz Torches Jean-Pierre For Claiming Illegal Immigration Is Down 90%)

WATCH:

“Already, thousands of illegal aliens have massed on the Mexican side of the border getting ready to storm across the moment Title 42, which is so important, is officially gone,” Trump added. “Can you believe they’re getting rid of it? And when that happens, countless more will charge in from all over the world. They’re coming from all over the world.”

Over 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021. Another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022, Fox News reported.

CBP encountered 458,088 illegal migrants in fiscal year 2020, the last full year of the Trump administration.

“When I take the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2025, we will immediately begin the process of securing the border and removing the illegal aliens that Joe Biden has illegally allowed to break into our country,” Trump said.

