EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Dan Bishop Presses DHS Over Alleged Censorship Of Americans

Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop sent a letter Wednesday to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas regarding the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), saying they are censoring Americans.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, in which Bishop calls for documents and communications regarding the policing of so-called misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation (MDM). Bishop states that the DHS and CISA continue to claim that they take no part in censorship despite examples showing otherwise.

“News reports emerging from the release of business records by Twitter suggest that the Department, especially through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), distorted its mission to protect the nation’s critical cyber and physical infrastructure into an Orwellian ministry of information bent on controlling what Americans can say and what speech is accessible online,” Bishop wrote.

CISA works with social media companies to flag “disinformation concerns,” which they say focuses on elections and COVID-19. In April, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported that members of CISA privately characterized its critics as “bad faith” actors

“It’s far past time to pull back the curtain on the federal censorship-industrial complex, and that’s exactly what this subcommittee will do. There is a distinct pattern of the executive branch, especially DHS, using its power to threaten the First Amendment rights of Americans,” Bishop told the Caller before sending the letter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ron Johnson Calls For Answers From DHS Over Biden’s ‘Disinformation’ Board, Slams Nina Jankowicz)

“These insidious censorship actions cannot stand,” Bishop added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DHS ‘Misinformation’ Panel Dismissed Concerns Over Speech Crackdown As ‘Bad Faith’)

The Caller contacted the DHS about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.