EXCLUSIVE: Republican Group Launches Digital Ad To Support Conservative For State Supreme Court

The Republican State Leadership Committee’s Judicial Fairness Initiative released a digital ad Wednesday for Republican Pennsylvania Judge Carolyn Carluccio in the primary election for the state’s supreme court vacancy.

The ad showcases Carluccio’s toughness on crime and drug dealers by sending “violent thugs to prison” and “protecting our seniors.” The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) says over $500,000 will be spent on digital ads in the run up to primary election day. (RELATED: Six Major US Cities Report Historic Increases In Violent Crime)

“Now more than ever, Pennsylvanians need a fighter that will stand up to violent criminals and keep our communities safe and Carolyn Carluccio is that candidate for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court,” said RSLC JFI President Dee Duncan to The Daily Caller.

“As cities like Philadelphia continue to struggle with crime, there is no doubt that Judge Carluccio would be a valuable member on the bench in Harrisburg, to put criminals behind bars and up hold the rule of law for Pennsylvanians. The RSLC’s Judicial Fairness Initiative is proud to support Judge Carluccio in her campaign as she will uphold the rule of law and not legislate from the bench,” Duncan added.

Carluccio, elected in 2009, was the first female President Judge in the history of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. In April, Pennsylvania Republican Party officials voted to endorse Carluccio over Judge Paula Patrick and Judge Patricia McCollough for the upcoming primary election.

The Pennsylvania state Supreme Court has four elected Democrats and two Republicans. A seat opened after Pennsylvania state Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer died last fall.