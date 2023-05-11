Woman’s Body Dumped At Construction Site Could Allegedly Be Seen By School Buses Before Police Arrived

The remains of a woman were found on a school construction site Monday in Georgetown, Kentucky, police say.

The woman’s remains were discovered near the Long Lick Pike entrance at the new Scott County High School, which is currently under construction, News-Graphic reported. She had sustained gunshot wound to her chest, and her body was allegedly visible to those driving by in the morning, including an unknown number of school buses, according to the outlet.

A construction worker discovered the woman’s remains and reported the finding to law enforcement at around 6:30 a.m., Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood told the outlet. The death is being treated as a homicide, according to a Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department.

The post also addressed criticisms over the body being visible to passersby on the road. “[M]aintaining the integrity of the scene is of the utmost importance. We take very seriously our duty to investigate these scenes so that the victim and the victim’s family can be assured that no stone was left unturned. This approach is critical,” the post reads.

“While it may seem like common practice to conceal a potential crime scene with a sheet or other type of cover, this can contaminate the scene by introducing trace evidence not related to the crime being investigated.”

Law enforcement worked as quickly as possible to shield the scene from the public, but were not able to do so prior to morning school traffic, according to the Facebook statement. (RELATED: ‘Nauseous, Shocked’: Suspected UC, Davis, Serial Killer’s Former Friends Speak Out)

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released, according to WKYT. The woman did not appear to be related to the site, and did not work there, the outlet reported, citing the police chief.